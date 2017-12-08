pixel 1
Friday, December 8, 2017

Report: Giants could turn to Jay Bruce, JD Martinez after missing Stanton

December 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

Jay Bruce

The San Francisco Giants are being forced to move to Plan B after losing out on Giancarlo Stanton.

Reports indicate that the Giants have looked at slugging free agent outfielders such as Jay Bruce and J.D. Martinez, having prepared for the possibility that Stanton would reject a trade to San Francisco.

ESPN’s Buster Olney added that the Giants have discussed Martinez, but he will not come cheap.

The Giants have already been informed that Stanton won’t be joining them, so their pursuit of these free agent outfielders should intensify quickly.

