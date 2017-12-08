Report: Giants could turn to Jay Bruce, JD Martinez after missing Stanton

The San Francisco Giants are being forced to move to Plan B after losing out on Giancarlo Stanton.

Reports indicate that the Giants have looked at slugging free agent outfielders such as Jay Bruce and J.D. Martinez, having prepared for the possibility that Stanton would reject a trade to San Francisco.

The #SFGiants expressed interest last month in free agent outfielder Jay Bruce, and now are expected to intensify their pursuit. Certainly, J.D. Martinez also in the mix. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2017

ESPN’s Buster Olney added that the Giants have discussed Martinez, but he will not come cheap.

J.D. Martinez among those market options the Giants have discussed, if they don't land Giancarlo Stanton. He would prop up their offense in the immediate future, for sure. Some execs expect he'll cost more than Justin Upton's 5-year, $106 million deal; Upton might be best comp. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 8, 2017

The Giants have already been informed that Stanton won’t be joining them, so their pursuit of these free agent outfielders should intensify quickly.