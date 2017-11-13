Giants reportedly interested in Billy Hamilton

The San Francisco Giants are looking to improve their outfield this offseason, and Billy Hamilton is one of their targets.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says Hamilton is a player the Giants are interested in, along with Jackie Bradley Jr.

Sources: #SFGiants have shown interest in #Reds CF Billy Hamilton on trade market. Bobby Evans looking for ways to improve outfield defense; Jackie Bradley Jr. is another option, as previously reported. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2017

Hamilton is under team control with the Cincinnati Reds for another two seasons before hitting free agency. Though he’s stolen 50-plus bases in each of his full seasons in the league, getting on base has proven to be the tough part for Hamilton. The speedster’s career batting average is under .250 and his career OBP is below .300.

The Giants have also been in the mix for Giancarlo Stanton, who would be the real prize of the offseason.