Giants to meet with Giancarlo Stanton’s reps in LA

Things may be moving forward on the Giancarlo Stanton front.

SiriusXM Radio host Craig Mish reported on Thursday that San Francisco Giants executives are in Los Angeles to meet with the reps for Stanton.

Source : SF Giants front office executives are now in Los Angeles to meet with representatives of NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 1, 2017

The Giants are trying to see whether Stanton would be open to a trade.

In the Giants' meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps, they aim to ascertain whether he might approve a trade to San Francisco. To repeat: Stanton completely controls this process. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) December 1, 2017

The Miami Marlins’ new ownership group has made it clear that they intend to cut payroll, and they would like to do so by unloading Stanton’s massive contract. They reportedly even told the slugger that if he doesn’t accept a trade — he has a no-trade clause — he’ll be the only star on a stripped-down team.

The Giants have consistently been reported as a team with great interest in the reigning NL MVP. The Cardinals and to a lesser extent, Red Sox, have also been tied to Stanton. One holdup in the situation could be that Stanton is hoping something an get done with the Dodgers.