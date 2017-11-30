pixel 1
Thursday, November 30, 2017

Giants to meet with Giancarlo Stanton’s reps in LA

November 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

Giancarlo Stanton

Things may be moving forward on the Giancarlo Stanton front.

SiriusXM Radio host Craig Mish reported on Thursday that San Francisco Giants executives are in Los Angeles to meet with the reps for Stanton.

The Giants are trying to see whether Stanton would be open to a trade.

The Miami Marlins’ new ownership group has made it clear that they intend to cut payroll, and they would like to do so by unloading Stanton’s massive contract. They reportedly even told the slugger that if he doesn’t accept a trade — he has a no-trade clause — he’ll be the only star on a stripped-down team.

The Giants have consistently been reported as a team with great interest in the reigning NL MVP. The Cardinals and to a lesser extent, Red Sox, have also been tied to Stanton. One holdup in the situation could be that Stanton is hoping something an get done with the Dodgers.

