Report: Giants miss team unity created by their dislike of Angel Pagan

The San Francisco Giants are missing former outfielder Angel Pagan, but not in the way that you might think.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports on Monday that some within the Giants believe that the team misses Pagan, who fostered a strange sense of team unity because “most of the players disliked him.”

Pagan was with the Giants for five seasons from 2012 to 2016. But the team did not bring him back for the 2017 campaign, and he remains a free agent, having decided to sit out the entire season.

Something is certainly astray in San Francisco this year, as the Giants are currently a dismal 27-51, which is the second-worst record in the MLB. There is some evidence to suggest that Pagan is a very strong personality, and this is a good reminder that there’s no chemistry builder quite like a mutual enemy.