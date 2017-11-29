pixel 1
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Report: Giants, Pirates have discussed Andrew McCutchen trade

November 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

The San Francisco Giants may be looking at lower-priced alternatives to Giancarlo Stanton on the trade market.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates have engaged in discussions about outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who is entering the final season of his contract.

McCutchen will be the subject of trade rumors for a second consecutive winter. He hit .279 with 28 home runs in 2017, a solid rebound after a poor 2016.

Stanton seems to have a preferred destination in mind. It may be dissuading the Giants and leading them to look at other potential additions instead.

