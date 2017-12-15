pixel 1
Friday, December 15, 2017

Giants reportedly trade Matt Moore to Rangers

December 15, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Matt Moore

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly traded starting pitcher Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers.

According to John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are receiving prospects from the Rangers. Shea reported earlier the Giants were looking to create salary relief with a trade of either Moore or Hunter Pence.

Moore was acquired in a trade with the Rays in 2016. Less than a month after joining the Giants, he came within one out of a no-hitter against the Dodgers.

Overall, Moore’s record with San Francisco is 12-20 and he has pitched to a 5.12 ERA. He led the NL in losses (15) and earned runs (107) last season.

