Giants reportedly trade Matt Moore to Rangers

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly traded starting pitcher Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers.

According to John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are receiving prospects from the Rangers. Shea reported earlier the Giants were looking to create salary relief with a trade of either Moore or Hunter Pence.

Giants trading Matt Moore to Texas for prospects. Deal pending physical. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) December 16, 2017

Hearing Giants about to trade Matt Moore or Hunter Pence (or both) to clear up payroll space and that a deal is done pending a physical. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) December 15, 2017

Moore was acquired in a trade with the Rays in 2016. Less than a month after joining the Giants, he came within one out of a no-hitter against the Dodgers.

Overall, Moore’s record with San Francisco is 12-20 and he has pitched to a 5.12 ERA. He led the NL in losses (15) and earned runs (107) last season.