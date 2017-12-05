Giants reportedly had second meeting with Giancarlo Stanton’s reps

The San Francisco Giants continue to do their due diligence on the Giancarlo Stanton front.

Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game reported on his radio show Tuesday that the Giants recently had a second meeting with Stanton’s reps. He did add though that Shohei Ohtani, not Stanton, is the Giants’ top priority, citing “the reality of the price that would have to be paid” for the Miami Marlins slugger.

It was previously reported that the Marlins had agreed on the general framework of a potential Stanton trade with both the Giants and another top National League team. Now it appears to be a waiting game as to which deal, if any, the reigning NL Most Valuable Player will approve considering he has a full no-trade clause.

In any case however, it doesn’t sound like the Giants will be too beaten up if they ultimately miss out on Stanton and the $295 million that he is owed over the next ten years.