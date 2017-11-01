pixel 1
Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Giants’ Twitter account gives stamp of approval after Dodgers lose World Series

November 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

san francisco giants

The rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is a vicious one, and the Giants were feeling a bit happy after their rivals fell in Game 7 of the World Series.

How do we know? The team’s official Twitter account sent a message that was both congratulatory of the Houston Astros — and probably a bit happy at the outcome as well.

Now look, this could very easily look like one team congratulating another on a World Series victory. The Giants didn’t have to do that, though, and given what we know about their rivalry with the Dodgers, it’s pretty easy to look at this as a nod of thanks for taking down a rival.

