Giants’ Twitter account gives stamp of approval after Dodgers lose World Series

The rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is a vicious one, and the Giants were feeling a bit happy after their rivals fell in Game 7 of the World Series.

How do we know? The team’s official Twitter account sent a message that was both congratulatory of the Houston Astros — and probably a bit happy at the outcome as well.

— San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) November 2, 2017

Now look, this could very easily look like one team congratulating another on a World Series victory. The Giants didn’t have to do that, though, and given what we know about their rivalry with the Dodgers, it’s pretty easy to look at this as a nod of thanks for taking down a rival.