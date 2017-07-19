Ad Unit
Report: Giants will sign Pablo Sandoval

July 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Pablo Sandoval is going home again.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the San Francisco Giants will sign the third baseman, who was designated for assignment last week by the Boston Red Sox.

Sandoval hit .294 with 106 home runs in seven successful years with the Giants, which saw him win three World Series titles. His move to the American League was a disaster, as he hit .237 with 14 home runs over 161 games in parts of three seasons with the Red Sox. It’s no surprise that he badly wanted to return to where it had all started.


