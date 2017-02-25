Girlfriend of Jose Fernandez has baby daughter

The girlfriend of late Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez had a baby girl on Friday evening.

Few details are known, but according to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, Maria Arias delivered the child she had with Fernandez, a baby girl named Penelope. Fernandez himself picked the name back in August when he learned that he was going to be having a girl.

No information on height or weight was available, but there were no indications of any problems.

It’s tragically sad that Fernandez isn’t here to celebrate the birth of his daughter. You can learn more about the story of Fernandez and Arias and how they met here.