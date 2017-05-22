Gregory Polanco has incredible cleats honoring Yordano Ventura

Gregory Polanco has some pretty spectacular custom cleats to honor the late Yordano Ventura.

Megan Brown shared photos on Twitter of the custom cleats Polanco has to honor his countryman, who died in January in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

The cleats have images of Ventura on either side:

The shoe’s tongue also features the country’s coat of arms:

Polanco is out with a hamstring injury for the Pittsburgh Pirates but looking to return to action.