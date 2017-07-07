Hunter Greene reportedly gets record bonus from Reds

Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds reportedly beat Friday’s deadline by agreeing to a deal which will help the No. 2 overall pick begin his professional baseball career.

Friday was the deadline for teams to sign their draft picks, and the Reds and Greene had not come to a deal because the high schooler was believed to be seeking record money. He apparently got it.

The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Zach Buchanan reports that Greene will receive a bonus of $7.23 million, which is a record.

Source: Hunter Greene will receive a bonus of $7,230,000. Largest bonus ever, first player to go in top two picks and go over slot. — Zach Buchanan (@ZachENQ) July 7, 2017

Greene had been in Cincinnati during the week to take a physical, indicating something was close between the sides. But the haggling over the bonus was an issue.

Greene becomes the first player in the current system taken in the top two picks to get a bonus over the slot value. His money beats what Brendan McKay received from the Rays at No. 4, which previously was a record.

Had the sides not agreed to a deal, the Reds would have received a compensatory pick next year, but Greene would have been ineligible to be drafted again until next year. He also had the option of going to UCLA, where he’s been committed.

The 17-year-old played high school ball at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. — the same school that produced Giancarlo Stanton. He pitches and plays shortstop, though he is expected to become a pitcher in the pros. He has been clocked at over 100 mph.