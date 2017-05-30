Hunter Strickland suspended six games, Bryce Harper four for fight

MLB handed down suspensions to Hunter Strickland and Bryce Harper as punishment for their fight on Monday.

Strickland was suspended six games, while Harper received four.

Harper charged the mound after being hit in the hip by a Strickland pitch during the 8th inning of Monday’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants (more here).

The two exchanged some punches and caused a benches-clearing incident, so it’s no surprise MLB acted swiftly and decisively. Both players will appeal.

The two have some history, as Strickland was angry with Harper in 2014 after the Nats outfielder crushed two homers off him in the playoffs. It seems like Strickland may have retaliated three years later.