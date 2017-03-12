Ian Desmond suffers left hand fracture after getting hit by pitch in spring training

The 2017 MLB season hasn’t even begun yet, and already Lady Luck is trolling the Colorado Rockies once again.

The Rockies announced that infielder Ian Desmond suffered a fractured left hand after getting hit by a pitch in the fourth inning of Saturday’s Cactus League game against the Cincinnati Reds.

#Rockies Ian Desmond hit by a pitch in the 4th inning. Preliminary diagnosis revealed a left hand fracture. Seeing a hand specialist Monday. — Rockies PR (@RockiesPR) March 12, 2017

The 31-year-old Desmond, who batted .285/.335/.446 with 22 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases for the Texas Rangers last season, was Colorado’s marquee free agent signing of the offseason and was projected to start the season as their everyday first baseman (continuing on his recent trend of being deployed out of position).

While Desmond throws and bats righty, hands fractures are nevertheless almost always multi-week, sometimes even multi-month injuries, making the two-time All-Star a likely bet to open the 2017 campaign on the disabled list.

Image via MLB on YouTube