Ian Desmond compares Twins’ Jose Berrios to Jose Fernandez

Jose Berrios has been dominant in his first two outings this season for the Minnesota Twins. He’s looked so good that he has one of his opponents comparing him to the late Jose Fernandez.

Here’s what Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond said about Berrios after Thursday’s game:

Ian Desmond on Jose Berrios: "It looked a lot like Jose Fernandez, to be honest with you." — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) May 19, 2017

Desmond would know, as he used to face the Miami Marlins stud when he was in the NL East as a member of the Washington Nationals. And with the stuff Berrios displayed — his sweeping breaking ball was awesome — the comparison makes sense.

Berrios struck out 11 Rockies over 7.2 scoreless innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk while picking up his second win. In his first start of the season, Berrios also allowed just two hits over 7.2 innings, though he did allow a run.

The 22-year-old Puerto Rican pitcher was a first-round pick by the Twins in 2012 and succeeded at every level in the minors. He certainly appears to be an emerging ace and valuable part of a crop of young Twins team that is playing well.