Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Ian Kinsler blasts Angel Hernandez after ejection: ‘He needs to re-evaluate his career’

August 15, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Ian Kinsler

Angel Hernandez isn’t exactly the most popular umpire in Major League Baseball, and now we can add Ian Kinsler to his long list of critics.

A day after Hernandez ejected him from a 6-2 loss to the Rangers for arguing balls and strikes, the Tigers second baseman put Hernandez on blast and called on him to re-evaluate his career, per The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky.

Kinsler is far from the first player to call out Hernandez for his ineptitude, and it’s hardly a surprising development with player-umpire relations seemingly at an all-time low this season.

