Ian Kinsler blasts Angel Hernandez after ejection: ‘He needs to re-evaluate his career’

Angel Hernandez isn’t exactly the most popular umpire in Major League Baseball, and now we can add Ian Kinsler to his long list of critics.

A day after Hernandez ejected him from a 6-2 loss to the Rangers for arguing balls and strikes, the Tigers second baseman put Hernandez on blast and called on him to re-evaluate his career, per The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky.

Kinsler was asked if he was surprised how quickly he was ejected: "No, I'm surprised at how bad of an umpire he is." Angel Hernandez — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

Kinsler on Angel Hernandez: "He needs to re-evaluate his career choice. He really does." — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

Kinsler is far from the first player to call out Hernandez for his ineptitude, and it’s hardly a surprising development with player-umpire relations seemingly at an all-time low this season.