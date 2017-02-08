Report: Indians have interest in Chase Utley

The Cleveland Indians have been busy in free agency, but they may not be finished yet.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Indians are “intrigued” by free agent second baseman Chase Utley.

However, Cleveland already has a second baseman in Jason Kipnis, so Utley would likely have to accept a utility role. In addition, there may be some reluctance on Utley’s part to leave California, where he grew up, went to school, and played the last several seasons.

To be clear, Utley can still play, even at 37. He hit a modest .252 with 14 home runs in 2016. While those numbers aren’t as great as what he was putting up in his prime, it’s still perfectly productive for a player his age. A lack of teams needing a second baseman has left him available this late in the offseason, though.