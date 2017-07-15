Indians reportedly have interest in Sonny Gray

The market for Oakland Athletics starter Sonny Gray is heating up, with another contender reportedly in the mix.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Cleveland Indians are the latest team to register at least some interest in Gray, who has been linked to a wide variety of teams.

Sources say that the Indians are among the teams evaluating Sonny Gray. Cleveland overcame rotation injuries in '16 to reach Game 7/WS. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 15, 2017

Cleveland probably didn’t expect to be in need of rotation help at this juncture, but beyond Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco, their rotation has struggled, with Danny Salazar and Trevor Bauer unable to hold up their ends of the bargain. Gray would be a nice, controllable addition for a team with World Series aspirations. Cleveland will face stiff competition if they decide to make a serious run at Gray, with numerous teams, including the AL’s best, said to be interested.

Gray has a 3.72 ERA in 14 starts so far in 2017, with 79 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.