Indians interested in acquiring Jay Bruce?

After acquiring Andrew Miller at last year’s trade deadline, the Cleveland Indians may be making a similar splash again this year.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports on Thursday, some believe the Indians could become interested in New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce.

The 30-year-old Bruce has had a strong 2017, hitting .266/.332/.529 with 24 home runs and 63 RBIs in 87 games. Though he is in the final year of his contract, Bruce is quite familiar with the state of Ohio, having played the first eight years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cleveland’s attention has recently seemed to be on trading for pitching. But at the same time, they’ve had a largely mediocre platoon of players rotating the reps in right field this season. The sub-.500 Mets have indicated at least some willingness to deal the three-time All-Star Bruce, and he would represent an immediate upgrade for the AL Central-leading Indians, especially at the plate.

Image via SNY on YouTube