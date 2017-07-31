Ad Unit
Monday, July 31, 2017

Report: Indians ‘pushing hard’ for Zach Britton

July 31, 2017
by Grey Papke

Zach Britton

The Cleveland Indians are trying to build a bullpen that puts everyone else’s to shame.

According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, the Indians are “pushing hard” to acquire left-handed closer Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles.

Britton, as long as he is fully healthy, comfortably slots in as one of baseball’s elite relief pitchers. He would join with Andrew Miller and Cody Allen to form a bullpen trio that would give other teams nightmares, though the asking price for Britton is probably very high.

Several other teams are in on Britton, so it is hardly a foregone conclusion that he’ll be headed for Cleveland.


Comments

