Report: Indians ‘pushing hard’ for Zach Britton

The Cleveland Indians are trying to build a bullpen that puts everyone else’s to shame.

According to Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com, the Indians are “pushing hard” to acquire left-handed closer Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles.

Tribe pushing hard for Britton. In mix for Darvish, but only if price comes down. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) July 31, 2017

Britton, as long as he is fully healthy, comfortably slots in as one of baseball’s elite relief pitchers. He would join with Andrew Miller and Cody Allen to form a bullpen trio that would give other teams nightmares, though the asking price for Britton is probably very high.

Several other teams are in on Britton, so it is hardly a foregone conclusion that he’ll be headed for Cleveland.