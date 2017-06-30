Jacob deGrom loses no-hitter after Curtis Granderson misplays fly ball (Video)

Jacob deGrom’s bid for a no-hitter came to unfortunate end after Curtis Granderson lost a fly ball in the sky.

With two outs during the fifth inning of Friday’s game against the Phillies, Andrew Knapp hit a ball to center field that for all the world looked like it would be a routine play. That, however, was not the case. Granderson had trouble finding the ball, which landed behind him and was picked up by Yoenis Cespedes. Knapp ended up on third base with a triple. Here’s video of the play.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the catch probably on the fly ball was 99%.

Curtis Granderson had a 99% catch probability on the fly ball he did not catch which broke up Jacob deGrom's no-hitter. (Via: @statcast) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 1, 2017

You have to feel for Granderson in that situation, whether there is a no-hitter on the line or not. Later in the game, he received sarcastic cheers from the crowd at Citi Field after successfully making a catch.