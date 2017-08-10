Jacob deGrom only has triceps bruise after being hit

Jacob deGrom left his Thursday start for the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a comebacker. Luckily he seems to have escaped without serious injury.

DeGrom was throwing a shutout through 6.2 innings against the Phillies when he was struck by a line drive in the side.

Jacob deGrom (right triceps bruise) nearly became the latest victim of the Mets injury curse. pic.twitter.com/6QLDF5CIsQ — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 11, 2017

The ball left Nick Williams’ bat at 99 mph, which means it could have easily done damage. But an X-ray apparently showed nothing more than a bruise.

Jacob deGrom suffered nothing more than a right triceps bruise, according to the Mets. X-rays on his arm were negative. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 11, 2017

The Mets won the game 10-0, and deGrom picked up the win. He’s been one of the best pitchers in the league since June, so with the good news on the injury front, he should be able to continue his recent success during his next scheduled start.