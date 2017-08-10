Ad Unit
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Jacob deGrom only has triceps bruise after being hit

August 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom left his Thursday start for the New York Mets against the Philadelphia Phillies after being hit by a comebacker. Luckily he seems to have escaped without serious injury.

DeGrom was throwing a shutout through 6.2 innings against the Phillies when he was struck by a line drive in the side.

The ball left Nick Williams’ bat at 99 mph, which means it could have easily done damage. But an X-ray apparently showed nothing more than a bruise.

The Mets won the game 10-0, and deGrom picked up the win. He’s been one of the best pitchers in the league since June, so with the good news on the injury front, he should be able to continue his recent success during his next scheduled start.

