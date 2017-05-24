Jacoby Ellsbury diagnosed with concussion after crashing into wall

A great catch forced Jacoby Ellsbury to leave Wednesday’s game and may land him on the disabled list.

During the top of the first inning, Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar hit a fly ball to center field that sent Ellsbury racing towards the wall. He reached up to make a one-handed catch just before crashing into the fence. Here’s video of the grab.

Here's the catch that forced Jacoby Ellsbury out of tonight's game #Yankees pic.twitter.com/VAoM0xB2wz — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) May 24, 2017

Manager Joe Girardi and a member of the training staff went out to check on Ellsbury, who was understandably shaken up after the play and appeared to have smelling salts administered to him. He would stay in the game, but was removed in the second inning in favor of Aaron Hicks.

According to the Yankees PR department, Ellsbury was diagnosed with a concussion and sprained neck.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury left tonight's game with a concussion and neck sprain. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 25, 2017

With Major League Baseball now having a 7-day concussion disabled list, the Yankees could choose that option for Ellsbury. However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggests that may not be the case.

If Ellsbury goes on 7-day concussion DL, do #Yankees just bring up Refsnyder or use 40-man roster spot for Fowler or Frazier? — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 25, 2017

My guess is #Yankees see 40-man spots as precious right now and would not use one for short term DL stint. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 25, 2017

Either way, let’s hope Ellsbury is back in the lineup sooner rather than later.