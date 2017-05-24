Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Jacoby Ellsbury diagnosed with concussion after crashing into wall

May 24, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

A great catch forced Jacoby Ellsbury to leave Wednesday’s game and may land him on the disabled list.

During the top of the first inning, Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar hit a fly ball to center field that sent Ellsbury racing towards the wall. He reached up to make a one-handed catch just before crashing into the fence. Here’s video of the grab.

Manager Joe Girardi and a member of the training staff went out to check on Ellsbury, who was understandably shaken up after the play and appeared to have smelling salts administered to him. He would stay in the game, but was removed in the second inning in favor of Aaron Hicks.

According to the Yankees PR department, Ellsbury was diagnosed with a concussion and sprained neck.

With Major League Baseball now having a 7-day concussion disabled list, the Yankees could choose that option for Ellsbury. However, Joel Sherman of the New York Post suggests that may not be the case.

Either way, let’s hope Ellsbury is back in the lineup sooner rather than later.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus