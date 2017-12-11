Jacoby Ellsbury reportedly unlikely to waive no-trade clause

Jacoby Ellsbury is a natural candidate to be traded, but there is one big problem standing in the way: Ellsbury has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal. So far it sounds like he’s not willing to waive it.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand shared some information regarding Ellsbury on Monday:

Source says it’s “unlikely” that Jacoby Ellsbury would waive his no-trade clause to leave the Yankees. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 11, 2017

Ellsbury was already expected to be the Yankees’ fourth outfielder and get some DH action, and that was before the team acquired Giancarlo Stanton. Now that they have Stanton in addition to Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner, Ellsbury seems even more expendable.

The 34-year-old is signed through 2021 including a club option. The Yankees are reportedly willing to eat a good chunk of his contract to make him attractive to other teams. He is owed around $68 million guaranteed. If the Yankees eat half of that, he could be appealing if he were willing to be traded.