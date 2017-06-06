Jacoby Ellsbury sees neurologist, still out indefinitely due to concussion symptoms

Jacoby Ellsbury and the Yankees received an update on his condition after the outfielder visited a neurologist on Monday.

Ellsbury sustained a concussion late last month as a result of him crashing into the wall after making a catch on fly ball during a game against the Royals. He was set to take batting practice last Friday, but was still experiencing headaches so the team sent him to see a neurologist.

According to the NY Daily News, Ellsbury is still experiencing concussion symptoms and remains out indefinitely. In a bit of good news, manager Joe Girardi relayed the MRI Ellsbury had on his neck came back normal.

Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox will be the 11th game Ellsbury has missed due to the injury. Aaron Hicks has manned center field in his absence.