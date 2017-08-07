Jake Arrieta on free agency: ‘I like my chances’

Despite having something of a down year, Chicago Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta is feeling bullish with free agency looming.

Arrieta has a 3.88 ERA, but his 2.08 mark since the beginning of July indicates that the ace is back to his best. The timing couldn’t be better with the pitcher set to hit the open market at season’s end, and he admitted to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that he’s feeling bullish about his market.

“I haven’t had the year I would like, but it’s not over yet,” Arrieta said. “How many people can do what I do, anyways? A handful of guys?

“But one season shouldn’t diminish what the whole package is, and what a guy can do. You can struggle for a little while. It’s going to happen. If a guy hits .200 for a while, it doesn’t mean he’s a .200 hitter. Everyone wants to have a career year, but if I stick to what I’m doing, I like my chances. I’ll be fine.”

Indications are that Arrieta won’t be back with the Cubs, and will seek a long-term deal elsewhere. If he continues pitching like he has been recently, he’ll be in line for a big payday.