Jake Arrieta has shaved and looks barely recognizable

Jake Arrieta has gone back to a clean-shaved look, and he is barely recognizable.

Arrieta’s wife Brittany shared a photo on Twitter Sunday of her with her husband. The pitcher looks completely different.

Compare that to this photo Brittany shared a week ago after the Chicago Cubs had beaten the Washington Nationals in the NLDS to advance to the NLCS.

Arrieta will be a free agent this offseason and could be one of the most interesting cases. He won the Cy Young award with an absurd 2015 season where he went 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA. He’s still a strong pitcher, but those expecting him to replicate that may be left disappointed.