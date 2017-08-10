Jake Odorizzi expects to make next start despite being hit

Jake Odorizzi is expecting to be able to make his next start despite leaving his outing Wednesday after being drilled in the foot by a line drive.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher was drilled in the fifth inning by a comebacker and left the start against the Red Sox.

Jake Odorizzi leaves game after getting hit by a line drive off his right foot. He was just activated off the 10-Day DL today. Ouch. #Rays pic.twitter.com/gvdQmjTvXR — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) August 10, 2017

Odorizzi left the game after being hit, but X-rays were negative.

On Thursday, Odorizzi said he didn’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to make his next start. He also said he would throw a bullpen session on Friday.

#Rays Odorizzi surprisingly feels "really good" today and doesn't "expect any reason" can't start Monday. Throws bullpen Fri to test foot — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) August 10, 2017

Odorizzi, 27, is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA this season. He has 84 strikeouts in 98.2 innings for the Rays.