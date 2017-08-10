Ad Unit
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Jake Odorizzi expects to make next start despite being hit

August 10, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi is expecting to be able to make his next start despite leaving his outing Wednesday after being drilled in the foot by a line drive.

The Tampa Bay Rays pitcher was drilled in the fifth inning by a comebacker and left the start against the Red Sox.

Odorizzi left the game after being hit, but X-rays were negative.

On Thursday, Odorizzi said he didn’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be able to make his next start. He also said he would throw a bullpen session on Friday.

Odorizzi, 27, is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA this season. He has 84 strikeouts in 98.2 innings for the Rays.

