Sunday, July 23, 2017

Jameis Winston brings the heat in first pitch at Rays game

July 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jameis Winston first pitch

Jameis Winston showed off his impressive arm while throwing out the first pitch prior to Sunday’s Tampa Bay Rays-Texas Rangers game.

Winston was at Tropicana Field to visit with the Rays and some fans prior to the game. He then fired a missile when throwing out the first pitch:

The heat and accuracy on the pitch from Winston should not come as a surprise. The Buccaneers quarterback was a two-sport athlete at Florida State. He was particularly effective as a reliever in 2014, racking up seven saves while posting a 1.08 ERA. He probably could hold his own in the Rays’ minor league system if he wanted to give baseball a shot.


