Jameis Winston brings the heat in first pitch at Rays game

Jameis Winston showed off his impressive arm while throwing out the first pitch prior to Sunday’s Tampa Bay Rays-Texas Rangers game.

Winston was at Tropicana Field to visit with the Rays and some fans prior to the game. He then fired a missile when throwing out the first pitch:

It's almost like he's done this before. Thanks for starting us off strong, @Jaboowins! pic.twitter.com/lifXRAxjtq — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 23, 2017

The heat and accuracy on the pitch from Winston should not come as a surprise. The Buccaneers quarterback was a two-sport athlete at Florida State. He was particularly effective as a reliever in 2014, racking up seven saves while posting a 1.08 ERA. He probably could hold his own in the Rays’ minor league system if he wanted to give baseball a shot.