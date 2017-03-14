Ad Unit
Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Javy Baez celebrates out even before putting down tag

March 14, 2017
by Larry Brown

Javy Baez tag

Javy Baez has quickly developed a reputation for having the fastest tag in baseball. That’s not the only part of him that works quickly.

During Puerto Rico’s WBC game against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night, Baez started celebrating an out before it was made. Teammate Yadier Molina made a strong throw down to second to hose a runner, and Baez was giving him love before putting down the tag:

Nelson Cruz, what were you thinking? Power’s your game, buddy. Not speed.


