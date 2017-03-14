Javy Baez celebrates out even before putting down tag

Javy Baez has quickly developed a reputation for having the fastest tag in baseball. That’s not the only part of him that works quickly.

During Puerto Rico’s WBC game against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night, Baez started celebrating an out before it was made. Teammate Yadier Molina made a strong throw down to second to hose a runner, and Baez was giving him love before putting down the tag:

Javy Baez celebrating while putting the tag down. Love it. pic.twitter.com/tW0Q8MocSi — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 15, 2017

Nelson Cruz, what were you thinking? Power’s your game, buddy. Not speed.