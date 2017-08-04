Report: Jay Bruce clears waivers

Jay Bruce should be available on the market for interested MLB teams after clearing waivers.

FOX MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal reported Friday that Bruce has cleared waivers and is eligible to be traded.

Source: #Mets' Jay Bruce has cleared waivers. Eligible to be traded to any team. Owed about $4M rest of season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 4, 2017

Bruce, 30, has smacked 20 doubles and 29 home runs this season, so he could provide plenty of power for teams. He has mostly played outfield throughout his career, but the Mets also had him playing some first base this season.

Bruce is under contract to earn $13 million this season and is owed $4 million for the remainder of the year.