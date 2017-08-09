Jay Bruce traded to Indians

Jay Bruce is heading to Cleveland.

The Indians acquired Bruce in a trade with the New York Mets Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan says the Indians will be taking on all of Bruce’s contract, which calls for him to be paid $13 million this year.

Bruce was placed on revocable waivers by the Mets last week and passed through, making him eligible to be traded to any team.

Bruce should bring some power to Cleveland. He’s batting .258/.324/.524 with 29 home runs this season. The Indians have a need in the outfield now that Michael Brantley has been placed on the DL with a sprained ankle.