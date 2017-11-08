Jay Bruce reportedly seeking $80-90 million

Jay Bruce is looking to cash in on his big season.

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that those inquiring about Bruce are being told he’s looking for a five-year deal worth $80-90 million.

MLB teams that have inquired on FA outfielder Jay Bruce say he’s seeking a deal for 5 years in the $80-90 million range. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 9, 2017

That’s not bad cash for a guy who was acquired by the Cleveland Indians from the New York Mets for so little during the season.

It wasn’t that long ago that outfielders like Bruce were seemingly devalued around the league. But after bopping a career-high 36 home runs with a reasonable .254 average, Bruce believes some team will pay big for his power bat.

Bruce has his defensive limitations, and batting average is always a concern for him, but the 30-year-old could cash in this offseason after putting together a big 2017 and shining in the postseason for Cleveland.