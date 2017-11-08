Report: JD Martinez seeking $200 million in free agency

Outfielder J.D. Martinez is aiming high in free agency.

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported Wednesday that Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, has given interested teams the impression that Martinez will be seeking a deal in the neighborhood of $200 million in free agency.

Martinez can ask, but he may be disappointed. Only eight position players have been given contracts like that, and all of them were established superstars such as Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Rodriguez, or even the likes of Prince Fielder or Joey Votto. Martinez may not be in that group. $150 million could certainly be within reach, though, especially when you consider what the likes of Chris Davis got two years ago.