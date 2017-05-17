JD Martinez ‘highly doubtful’ about contract talks with Tigers

JD Martinez has been a man on a mission since returning to the Detroit Tigers last week. And while the excellent play is welcomed, it could end up just boosting Martinez’s trade value.

Martinez will be a free agent after the season and said on Wednesday that he doubts there will be contract talks with the Tigers during the season.

JD Martinez said he'd love to finish out his career in Detroit, but it's "highly doubtful" there will be contract talks mid season #Tigers — Jordan Horrobin (@JordanHorrobin) May 17, 2017

Martinez’s comments came on Wednesday, a day after the outfielder slugged two home runs and drove in five during an extra-innings loss to the Orioles. It also marked the second two-homer game for Martinez this season even though he’s only played in four contests.

With Martinez indicating he plans to test free agency, and the Tigers entering play Wednesday a game under .500, you can understand why he made this list last week.

Martinez has clubbed 83 home runs over the past three seasons and is looking to add to the total this year.