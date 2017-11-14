JD Martinez reportedly has insanely high asking price

J.D. Martinez is not messing around this winter.

The free agent outfielder is seeking $210 million this offseason, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

The J.D. Martinez asking price to teams at GM Meetings:

Seven years, $210 million — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 15, 2017

That jibes with a previous report we published last week saying Martinez was seeking a $200 million deal.

Martinez, 30, has established himself as one of the top power hitters in the game. He batted .315 with a .912 OPS in 2014, then smashed 38 homers in 2015, and he had a .908 OPS in 2016. Then last season he crushed 45 homers in 119 games split between Detroit and Arizona.

Arizona might be particularly tempted to bring him back after he delivered an OPS over 1.100 for them in his brief time with the team. It just might cost them big bucks to do so.