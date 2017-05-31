Report: Jeb Bush dropped pursuit of Marlins over disagreement with Derek Jeter

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush will not be purchasing the Miami Marlins after all, and the reason is apparently down to Derek Jeter.

On Tuesday, Bush withdrew from the process, reportedly because he and Jeter, who was also part of the prospective ownership group, disagreed on how the team would be run.

The original proposal, according to Joan Murray of CBS Miami, dictated that Jeter would handle baseball operations while Bush took charge of the business side of things. In recent weeks, however, Jeter had made clear that he sought a larger role on the business side, leading to an “amicable” split.

Jeter may seek a deal to buy the team with other investors now that Bush is out of the picture.

At one point, the group had looked like the favorite in the bidding, but some issues had definitely developed over the past few weeks.