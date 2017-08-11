Report: Jeffrey Loria to sell Marlins to group including Derek Jeter

The Miami Marlins are reportedly changing hands, and a baseball icon will be the new man at the helm.

According to Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the team to a group that includes former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

The group purchasing the Marlins is to be headed by New York businessman Bruce Sherman, who is a Marlins fan. The price for the organization will be $1.2 billion, and Jeter will be put in charge of both the baseball and business portions of the franchise. Jeter will contribute about $25 million to the purchase, but he is close with Sherman, thus granting him immense power once the sale is completed.

An MLB source says the league is expecting to receive the paperwork on Friday indicating a deal has been agreed.

Jeter has been pursuing the Marlins with other investors for months. Now that it appears a deal is done, he’s going to become an extremely impactful figure in baseball once more.