Jennifer Lopez touts Alex Rodriguez for Yankees manager

Jennifer Lopez put her two cents in on who the next manager of the Yankees should be and to no one’s surprise she thinks it should be Alex Rodriguez.

The Yankees decided not to bring Joe Girardi back after 10 seasons as the team’s manager. So, the search for a replacement is on. New York has interviewed a handful of candidates so far, including former Yankee Aaron Boone, but the position remains vacant at this time. If Lopez had her way, another former player would get the job. That, of course, is her man Alex Rodriguez.

On Thursday, Lopez posted a photo of Rodriguez to her Instagram account along with the words “It couldn’t be clearer…#arodforyankeesmanager.” She also included a link to an article suggesting Rodriguez be the Yankees’ next manager.

It couldn’t be clearer…#arodforyankeesmanager @arod @yankees @mlb. Check out this article… The Best and Only Choice for Yankess Manager is obvious… (link to article: https://apple.news/AFwPrw8nqQ9i-wYGuWZKPcQ) A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:41am PST

Earlier this month, Rodriguez indicated on a podcast that he doesn’t have any interest in managing the Yankees. Rodriguez currently has a gig with FOX Sports as an analyst and has been quite good in that role. It seems that’s a close to the game as he wants to be at this time.