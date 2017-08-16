Padres’ Jered Weaver announces retirement from baseball

Jered Weaver is hanging them up.

The veteran starting pitcher announced Wednesday that he is retiring effective immediately after 12 seasons in the majors.

“I’ve decided to step away from baseball,” Weaver said in a statement released by the team. “While I’ve been working hard to get back on the mound, my body just will not allow me to compete like I want to. Many thanks to the Padres organization for the opportunity to play in the amazing city of San Diego. You have been very professional and respectful during this process and I really appreciate that. I would also like to thank my teammates for welcoming me in with open arms and for all the support throughout the season. I’m excited for the next chapter in life and making up for lost time with my family. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years. It was a great ride!”

Once upon a time, Weaver was one of baseball’s elite pitchers with the Los Angeles Angels, finishing in the top five of AL Cy Young voting every year from 2010 through 2012. However, as he got older, his fastball pretty much disappeared, and his last three seasons were fairly poor. It culminated in his 2017 stint with the Padres, in which he posted a 7.44 ERA. Still, Weaver was a solid pitcher for a very long time, and has a career he can look back on with pride, with a 3.63 career ERA and 150 total wins.