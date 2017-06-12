Jerry Remy says lung cancer has returned, will undergo surgery

Longtime Boston Red Sox color commentator Jerry Remy will be taking another break from the broadcasting booth, as his lung cancer has returned for a fourth time.

Remy announced on Monday that he has elected to undergo surgery to remove a small piece of his lung in hopes that there will not be a fifth recurrence of cancer. He will have the procedure after Boston’s next road trip ends on June 21 and expects to miss about three weeks.

“I just want to take a proactive approach to this so I can rid of it as soon as possible,” Remy said, according to the Boston Globe. “I’ll have surgery in two weeks and deal with it then.”

Remy encouraged others to be vigilant when it comes to health screenings, as he believes early detection has helped him avoid bigger issues.

“The most important message I have is to see your doctor. Early detection is so important,” he said. “I feel strong right now. I feel good about the fact we detected it early.”

A longtime fan favorite, Remy has been working for NESN broadcasting Red Sox games since 1988. He also played for the team for seven seasons. Remy recently came under fire for some remarks he made about translators being allowed on the field during games.