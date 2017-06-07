Jerry Remy does not think translators should be allowed at mound visits

Boston Red Sox color commentator Jerry Remy got into a controversy on Tuesday after complaining about a translator being present during a mound visit for Yankees Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka.

You can hear the commentary below, which includes an exchange between the Rem Dawg and play-by-play man Dave O’Brien:

#RedSox analyst Jerry Remy would make it illegal for translators to go to the mound; thinks foreign pitchers should learn baseball language. pic.twitter.com/mbqeRLvGmO — Sports Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) June 7, 2017

It makes you wonder whether Remy would share the same opinion had the pitcher been on Boston’s side. Then maybe he would understand the importance of not having a communication breakdown with the stakes so high.