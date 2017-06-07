Ad Unit
Jerry Remy does not think translators should be allowed at mound visits

June 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Boston Red Sox color commentator Jerry Remy got into a controversy on Tuesday after complaining about a translator being present during a mound visit for Yankees Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka.

You can hear the commentary below, which includes an exchange between the Rem Dawg and play-by-play man Dave O’Brien:

It makes you wonder whether Remy would share the same opinion had the pitcher been on Boston’s side. Then maybe he would understand the importance of not having a communication breakdown with the stakes so high.


