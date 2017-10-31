Joc Pederson beats chest like King Kong after big home run

Joc Pederson homered in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night, and that guy was seriously fired up about it.

Pederson went opposite field off Houston Astros reliever Joe Musgrove for a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 3-1 in favor of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pederson was so pumped up about his homer that he was beating his chest like King Kong as he circled the bases.

YUNG JOC GOES POP AGAIN! @Dodgers take the 3-1 lead in the 7th. #WorldSeries https://t.co/xrtSt8KN6x — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2017

He also tried to get the fans into it by raising his arms:

The outfielder even made a money gesture with his hands as he was heading home.

Pederson has been clutch for the Dodgers in the postseason. He has delivered hits in every World Series game in which he’s played, and homered in three of them. After his last home run, he went Kirk Cousins.