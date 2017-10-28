Joc Pederson goes Kirk Cousins with ‘you like that!’ after 3-run home run

Joc Pederson was all sorts of pumped up after putting Game 4 of the World Series out of reach with a 3-run home run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder belted a 3-run shot to right field to make it a 6-1 game in the top of the ninth. Pederson celebrated like a maniac and was as fired up as you can imagine. He even pulled out the Kirk Cousins, “you like that?!” line:

On that Kirk Cousins ish RT @cjzer0 YOU LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/ONpe8w6XCM — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 29, 2017

Cousins did the same thing after a huge comeback win over the Buccaneers two years ago.

Joc Pedersen with the… pic.twitter.com/y6yl5iaHp1 — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 29, 2017

Pederson had been sent down to the minor leagues at one point while struggling during the season. To go from that to being a valuable postseason contributor is a huge reason for him to celebrate. He now has two home runs in the World Series, which is tied 2-2.