pixel 1
header
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Joc Pederson goes Kirk Cousins with ‘you like that!’ after 3-run home run

October 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson was all sorts of pumped up after putting Game 4 of the World Series out of reach with a 3-run home run.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder belted a 3-run shot to right field to make it a 6-1 game in the top of the ninth. Pederson celebrated like a maniac and was as fired up as you can imagine. He even pulled out the Kirk Cousins, “you like that?!” line:

Cousins did the same thing after a huge comeback win over the Buccaneers two years ago.

Pederson had been sent down to the minor leagues at one point while struggling during the season. To go from that to being a valuable postseason contributor is a huge reason for him to celebrate. He now has two home runs in the World Series, which is tied 2-2.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus