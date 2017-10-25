Joc Pederson ties game with solo home run in 5th (Video)

Joc Pederson ruined Justin Verlander’s shutout and no-hitter with the same swing and got the Los Angeles Dodgers back into Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pederson was batting with nobody on and two outs with his team trailing the Houston Astros 1-0. He got a hanging breaking ball on a 2-1 count that was left over the middle of the plate and took it out to right field for a homer.

Not a bad time for your first home run of the postseason, Joc Pederson https://t.co/FiR6FlA6OH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 26, 2017

Pederson’s home run got the stadium rocking, and the outfielder tried hyping up the fans as he rounded the bases by raising his arms.

This was Pederson’s first home run of the postseason in two starts during these playoffs. His homer gave manager Dave Roberts a feather in the cap, as the decision to start the young lefty paid off.