Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig hurt in nasty collision

Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig were both hurt after colliding while pursuing a ball hit to right-center during the 10th inning of Tuesday’s Dodgers-Cardinals game.

Yadier Molina was up with nobody on and two outs in the top of the 10th and smoked a ball to deep right-center. Puig and Pederson both raced after the ball in the gap, with Puig making the catch to end the half inning for the Dodgers. However, both players went to the ground in pain after the collision.

[VIDEO] Joc & Puig collide. Not great. https://t.co/jEHwuCC7Gi — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) May 24, 2017

Puig was seen with his hand on his ribs, while Pederson was spread out along the warning track in pain.

That marked the second collision of the night for Pederson, who earlier in the game ran into Cody Bellinger in left.

Pederson was replaced with a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the inning.