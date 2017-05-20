Ad Unit
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Joe Girardi covers home plate with dirt after ejection (Video)

May 20, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

After being ejected, Joe Girardi got his moneys worth prior leaving the field and heading back to the clubhouse.

During the fifth of Saturday’s game, with the Yankees trailing 9-4, Girardi was ejected after a heated discussion with home plate umpire Scott Barry. Girardi then went over to home plate and proceeded to cover it with dirt. Take a look for yourself.

To add to an already humorous scene, Barry didn’t even clean home plate off afterward.

After the game, Girardi said he did not appreciate the way Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. He also talked about the point he was trying to make with covering home plate with dirt. Take a listen below.

Girardi’s display certainly doesn’t qualify as a good look. It was funny pretty funny though. That said, Barry doesn’t come away without criticism himself for leaving home plate mostly covered.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus