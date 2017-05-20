Joe Girardi covers home plate with dirt after ejection (Video)

After being ejected, Joe Girardi got his moneys worth prior leaving the field and heading back to the clubhouse.

During the fifth of Saturday’s game, with the Yankees trailing 9-4, Girardi was ejected after a heated discussion with home plate umpire Scott Barry. Girardi then went over to home plate and proceeded to cover it with dirt. Take a look for yourself.

Joe Girardi got ejected for arguing the strike zone in the #Yankees–#Rays so he covered the home plate in dirt. pic.twitter.com/Crdx8kodmk — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) May 20, 2017

To add to an already humorous scene, Barry didn’t even clean home plate off afterward.

lmaooo the ump didn't clean the home plate at all pic.twitter.com/oRDwMBWqFV — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) May 20, 2017

After the game, Girardi said he did not appreciate the way Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild was ejected for arguing balls and strikes. He also talked about the point he was trying to make with covering home plate with dirt. Take a listen below.

Joe Girardi on his 5th-inning ejection: "If I'm gonna get tossed… I might as well get my money's worth." pic.twitter.com/yUAq6VdvDa — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 21, 2017

Girardi’s display certainly doesn’t qualify as a good look. It was funny pretty funny though. That said, Barry doesn’t come away without criticism himself for leaving home plate mostly covered.