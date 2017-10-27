Report: Joe Girardi ‘not likely’ to be next Nationals manager

Though it seems like a good fit in many ways, Joe Girardi likely won’t be the next manager of the Washington Nationals, according to a report.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Friday that Girardi was “not likely” to be the Nationals’ new manager, citing the team’s unwillingness to pay big money as one reason.

initial word hearing out of DC is that girardi is "not likely." for one, nats don't believe in paying big bucks to manager. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 27, 2017

Though the fit appears obvious on paper, there are some reasons the Nationals’ job isn’t as appealing as it may look. The financial aspects are a big part — they lowballed Bud Black before hiring Dusty Baker, after all. The team’s eagerness to change managers — most notably with Baker, who was fired after two seasons despite a pair of NL East titles — is also a drawback. If Girardi wants to settle down somewhere long-term, Washington probably doesn’t fit the bill.