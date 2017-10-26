Joe Girardi out as Yankees manager

Joe Girardi will not return as the manager of the New York Yankees in 2018.

While sources told ESPN’s Andrew Marchand that Girardi and the Yankees mutually agreed to go their separate ways with the manager’s four-year, $16 million contract set to expire, Girardi released a statement on Thursday saying it was the team’s decision to not re-sign him.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back.”—statement from Joe Girardi #Yankees — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) October 26, 2017

Giardi took the Yankees to the postseason six times in his 10 years with the team, winning one World Series title. There were times this season where it seemed like the 53-year-old was on the hot seat, but he led the Yankees to the ALCS and forced seven games against the Houston Astros after many left his club for dead before the All-Star break.

While the Yankees’ postseason run was impressive, Girardi did make one of the most significant mistakes of the playoffs when he chose not to challenge a questionable ruling that an Astros player was hit by a pitch in Game 2 of the ALCS. New York was leading 8-3 at the time and ended up losing the game to fall into a 0-2 series hole.

As Marchand notes, Giradi has expressed a desire to work in baseball operations, possibly with the MLB commissioner’s office. He could also return to broadcasting if he decides not to pursue another managerial position.