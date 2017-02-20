Joe Maddon shows off his tricked-out RV (Video)

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is living large.

In an appearance on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel set to air Tuesday, Feb. 21, Maddon showed off the luxury RV he spends time in, which boasts no less than four TVs, one and a half bathrooms, and heated floors.

Maddon’s RV is already the stuff of legend. It’s known as the “Cousin Eddie,” and it was the site of his very first meeting with Chicago Cubs executives before he accepted the managerial position with the team. Those days are over, though. Maddon describes the RV as a “refuge” and says the only business he intends to use it for is hosting a party for his coaching staff. It’s hard to blame him for that.